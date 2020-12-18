 
 
Your bank and other creditors must stick to the rules of early festive debit orders

Personal Finance

Credit providers need your express permission if they want to move their debit orders forward, and if they don’t stick to the credit agreement, you can report their conduct to their regulatory body.

Ina Opperman
18 Dec 2020
05:07:37 PM
Picture for illustration. Picture: iStock

Thousands of South African consumers woke to the sound of their bank accounts being drained of hard-earned money on Tuesday morning as debit orders were processed. Some received text messages to inform them that this will happen, but not everybody was asked for their permission to do so. No credit provider is allowed to debit their clients’ accounts around 15 December without their express permission, although the industry, that includes the banks, believe that they have the right to do so. They have to stick to the credit agreement, which states on which day accounts can be debited. While financial...

