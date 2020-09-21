 
 
How much can you really afford to spend on a house?

Personal Finance 39 mins ago

Gerhard Kotzé
21 Sep 2020
10:47:21 AM
Picture: iStock

For those in formal employment in South Africa, the current average monthly salary is just under R22,400* – but after deductions for things like tax, pension and medical aid, the average take-home salary** is more like R15,900. And take-home-pay – also known as disposable income – is the number that prospective home buyers should really be using to work out what price home they can afford to buy. There is some concern now that the first-time buyers who have rushed into the market in response to this year’s extreme interest rate cuts may have trouble sustaining their bond repayments if...

