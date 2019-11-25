How to save rather than spend money this festive season

There are ways to avoid the dreaded New Year financial hangover. Consumers should not wait to make a New Year’s resolution about changing their money habits but rather start implementing changes to the way they manage their money well in advance of January 1 – in fact, start right now. It is ironic that New Year’s resolutions about saving money tend to fail because of overspending in the holiday season, leaving consumers overwhelmed and discouraged and often spiralled back into a cycle of financial chaos. By changing your money mindset early and starting to concentrate on saving rather than spending,...

There are ways to avoid the dreaded New Year financial hangover. Consumers should not wait to make a New Year’s resolution about changing their money habits but rather start implementing changes to the way they manage their money well in advance of January 1 – in fact, start right now.

It is ironic that New Year’s resolutions about saving money tend to fail because of overspending in the holiday season, leaving consumers overwhelmed and discouraged and often spiralled back into a cycle of financial chaos.

By changing your money mindset early and starting to concentrate on saving rather than spending, you can avoid having to make New Year’s resolutions about money.

We all look forward to a well-deserved break from work and routine in December, but it is also important to keep financial prudence in mind.

Most people will only receive another salary at the end of January, which is a long stretch from mid-December.

So, why not save money rather than spend money this festive season?

You may be surprised at what you can accumulate over a short period.

There are many easy ways to save money and avoid scraping rands together come January:

Open a savings account today

It is a quick and easy process which can be done online. Most require a small minimum deposit, but if you can put a bigger amount in, do so.

Always look for an account which offers the best savings interest rates. Put a stop order on a certain amount to be paid over into your savings account each month, forget about the money and leave it to grow.

Start budgeting

There will be extra expenses in December, so take control of your money by budgeting. It also helps to keep you focused on your money goals as you avoid spending unnecessarily on things you do not need.

Shop wisely

Avoid the heavily commercialised shopping spots and look for markets and places closer to home to find unique and interesting gifts. Handmade gifts will be even cheaper and of more sentimental value to the receiver.

Do a clean-up around the house and pawn items you are not using

Put the money you get for these into your new savings account.

Car pool

You will be amazed at the amount of money you can save on fuel by joining a lift club with colleagues. Every cent you save is a cent which can go into your bank account and grow at the bank’s best savings interest rates.

Neil Thompson is the head of Product and Customer Value Proposition at African Bank

