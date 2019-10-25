 
 
Personal Finance 25.10.2019 02:28 pm

Investors are still playing it safe

Dirk Jooste
File image: iStock

Heightened risk aversion from local investors has resulted in increased demand for fixed income funds, while equity funds have lost much of their appeal.

Recent statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa show that South African Interest Bearing portfolios attracted the bulk of net annual industry inflows for the year ended June 2019, followed by Money Market portfolios. On the flipside, the South African Equity – General category recorded net outflows. Local investors are opting for fixed income over equity, in a bid to play it safe. The demand for fixed income funds from investors has spurred demand for fixed income instruments from fund managers. This has resulted in corporate bonds and other credit instruments starting to trade at lower yields....
