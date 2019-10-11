 
 
Personal Finance 11.10.2019 03:18 pm

The 9 habits of financially independent people

Craig Torr
Picture: iStock

While financial success may mean different things to different people, financial independence speaks to a universal language.

Financial independence allows a person control over one of our greatest gifts here on earth: time. Regardless of the monetary value of success, the emotional value in being truly financially independent is earned through these time-tested habits: 1. Don’t procrastinate The power of compound interest is matched only by its antithetical ability to erode your wealth when working against you. The earlier one starts saving, the longer compound interest has to perform its magic. Don’t delay. 2. Educate yourself A common trait of the financially independent few is the emphasis they place on reading and life-long education. Educating oneself on...
