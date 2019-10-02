 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Personal Finance 2.10.2019 01:20 pm

The importance of unpacking your payslip

Walter van der Merwe
PREMIUM!
The importance of unpacking your payslip

Picture: iStock

Payslips are some of the most important documents that you’ll receive, so it is imperative to understand what the various deductions and items on it are.

Getting a job is the first step towards financial freedom, but – as anyone who has ever received a salary will know – your cost-to-company salary and what gets paid into your account are two different figures. The road to financial freedom requires hard work and discipline. It also requires being on top of all your money affairs. Understanding your payslip is the start of that journey. Let’s look at what the most common items on your payslip mean. Cost to company (CTC): This is the total amount of money your employer spends on you. This figure is the starting...


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.