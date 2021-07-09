SA youth in the forefront of buying African Bank
Brian Sokutu
Among experts forming part of the NDAX team is veteran broadcaster and communications expert Lunga Williams, who has been appointed chief communications officer.
RAISING THEIR HANDS: NDAX CEO Trevor Tambo (left) and communications chief Lunga Williams. NDAX, which is largely composed of skilled young South Africans, is among business entities which have shown considerable interest in acquiring the SA Reserve Bank stake in African Bank. Picture: Supplied
