Presidency announces 600k jobs created under Ramaphosa’s employment stimulus

The Presidency has announced that more than 600,000 jobs have been supported or are currently open for applications under the Presidential Employment Stimulus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his address to a joint sitting of Parliament in 15 October last year, announced the Presidential Employment Stimulus as part of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan in response to the rise in unemployment.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan a PR exercise – expert

“The Presidential Employment Stimulus supports a range of opportunities through the expansion of public employment as well as job retention in vulnerable sectors. In addition to employment opportunities, the stimulus provides crucial support for livelihoods in the creative sector, the agricultural sector and the early childhood development sector,” said the Presidency.

In April 2020, Ramaphosa announced R100 billion in support for job protection and creation in response to the pandemic, while R13 billion has been allocated to implement the Presidential Employment Stimulus this year.

The remaining funds will be allocated over the next three years.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan is ‘letter to Santa’

See the breakdown of opportunities below:

344,933 opportunities were created for education assistants and protection of vulnerable teaching posts

Social development – 111,142

Agriculture, land reform and rural development – 74,626

Environment, forestry and fisheries – 50,311

Transport – 37,079

Sports, arts and culture – 34,070

Cooperative governance – 25,000

Trade, industry and competition – 8,000

Health – 5531

Science and innovation – 1900

Public works and infrastructure – 1560

The Presidency’s announcement comes ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening, which has been lauded for its decreased costs, as people call for future Sonas to follow the same trend.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.