Spur’s comeback is via deliveries

Regular users of food delivery platforms such as Uber Eats or Mr D Food may be ordering from their neighbourhood Spur or Panarottis without even realising it.

In the middle of last year, franchise group Spur Corporation launched four virtual, online delivery-only brands to “capitalise on global trend to home consumption”.

This was obviously accelerated by the hard Covid-19 lockdown in March last year – which saw no restaurants allowed to trade until May, at which point they were able to provide delivery-only services.

From June, this was expanded to takeaway, with full sit-down service permitted from the end of June.

The group was – and remains – at obvious risk from a structural shift in the market in favour of delivery, especially until the Covid-19 pandemic runs its course.

There is a risk too that, for certain segments of customers, this shift becomes permanent.

Globally, the trend towards dark or ghost kitchens is unambiguous.

These cooking facilities set up for the preparation of delivery-only meals via ‘brands’ on delivery platforms are competing aggressively with established delivery-focused (or ‘takeaway’) operations.

Spur has cleverly followed this trend, which has seen existing players leverage their store networks to compete in adjacent markets or categories.

Spur says its “virtual, online, delivery-only brands operate from existing brick and mortar host restaurants and require limited additional investment by franchisees”.

The virtual brands

Using its footprint of nearly 550 restaurants, Spur launched the trial of those four brands in June.

It says: “The Goodie Box, Pizza Pug and Reel Sushi virtual brands are targeted at the more cost-conscious consumer while Bento offers burgers to the more discerning consumer market.”

Importantly, these offer existing franchisees the “opportunity to generate incremental turnover”.

This means that a Panarottis franchisee is able to, for example, offer three competing propositions in the delivery space: Panarottis, Pizza Pug and Brooklyn Pizza Kitchen (a newer brand).

The delivery position of Panarottis itself is limited.

Franchisees cannot undercut menu pricing, and because the menu of this family sit-down restaurant has been designed for the input costs inherent in that business, pricing of its delivery menu options is not exactly competitive with pricing by rivals.

Limitations, and opportunity

Additionally, the menus for Spur’s multitude of brands (Spur, Panarottis, John Dory’s, The Hussar Grill, Casa Bella, Nikos, RocoMamas, Spur Grill & Go and RocoGo) have been carefully and specifically engineered for whatever proposition that brand is catering for.

This means that some of Spur’s menu – think steak, for example – doesn’t exactly deliver well. Spur was not designed to be a delivery-focused operation.

This limitation exists in the Panarottis menu as well.

Now, the franchisee operating via Panarottis on delivery services can compete in the value segment with Pizza Pug as well as via Brooklyn Pizza Kitchen which targets the “millennial and metropolitan market”.

Menus are specifically designed for these propositions.

So, while Panarottis offers its well-known Al Capone Pizza for R143.90 on a delivery service, the franchisee can from the same restaurant offer basic pizzas (Peri Peri Chicken, Regina and so on) for between R80 and R90 on Pizza Pug, competing head on with Debonairs or Pizza Hut, for example.

Plus, the franchisee can compete in a more contemporary segment with R120 to R150 pizzas via Brooklyn Pizza Kitchen.

For a restaurant owner, this is a no-brainer.

