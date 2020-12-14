Business News 14.12.2020 05:36 pm

Telkom acting CFO appointed as executive director

News24 Wire
The Telkom tower in Pretoria from Fort Klapperkop, with the Union Buildings in the background. Image: iStock

This follows the resignation of CFO Tsholofelo Molefe with immediate effect earlier in the month.

Telkom acting CFO, Dirk Reyneke, has been appointed executive director with effect from 14 December, the group announced on Monday.

This follows the resignation of CFO Tsholofelo Molefe with immediate effect earlier in the month. Molefe joined rival MTN in the same position.

The telecommunications provider recently unveiled a “mixed bag” of financial results as group revenue was down 0.4% for the six months ended 30 September, despite a surge in data revenue during the coronavirus lockdown.

Reyneke was OpenServe CFO before he took the acting CFO position at Telkom effective 7 December.

The Pretoria-based company said it will appoint a permanent CFO at the end of a comprehensive process.

