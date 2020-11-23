 
 
Regulating crypto trade

This includes asset exchanges and platforms, brokers and advisors.

Ciaran Ryan
23 Nov 2020
08:24:44 AM
Regulating crypto trade

Many coins of various cryptocurrencies.

It’s been a long time coming, but it looks like the sheriff has finally arrived to the Wild West that is the crypto market. On Friday, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) published a ‘draft declaration’ that defines crypto assets as a financial product under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (Fais) Act. This means that anyone giving advice or acting as an intermediary – such as a crypto exchange – would have to register as a financial services provider and comply with the requirements of the Fais Act. This will include crypto asset exchanges and platforms, as well as...

