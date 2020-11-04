 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Sasol sell-off no cause for worry

Business News 1 min ago

The directors who sold 48% will use the proceeds to pay the Sars and will effectively remain fully invested in Sasol.

Adriaan Kruger
04 Nov 2020
08:14:31 AM
PREMIUM!
Sasol sell-off no cause for worry

Image for illustration. Picture: Facebook.

While most of the Sasol directors who received shares in terms of the company’s annual long-term incentive award elected to sell only enough shares to cover the income tax levied on this part of their compensation, a few sold all their shares immediately, according to the figures contained in a formal announcement on October 12. The net result of the sales is that the directors sold nearly 64% of the shares they received in a bulk sale facilitated by the company. Just more than 65 000 shares were issued to 14 directors and senior managers who are obliged under JSE regulations to...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Alleged paedophile who fled UK has been hiding in SA for 20 years

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,241 new cases bring SA’s total to 728, 836, with 19, 539 deaths

Personal Finance Medical schemes: can’t live with them, can’t live without them

General Outa flooded with complaints from motorists over licence renewals

State Capture Ex-SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana denies R100m bribe claim


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.