Now everyone wants once shunned no-name brands

Business News

This is due to the increased availability of more quality products among no-name brands.

Melitta Ngalonkulu
02 Oct 2020
04:36:43 AM
Now everyone wants once shunned no-name brands

Image: iStock

There was a time when no-name brands were deemed to be cheap and tasteless – but oh my, how the tables have turned, with many households now embracing them as the product of choice. According to Nielsen’s State of Private Label Report, private labels were local households’ favourite product of choice during the initial period of the lockdown – with ready-to-eat bread rolls proving most popular. As a result, private-label products experienced double-digit growth in the initial stages of the lockdown. This was particularly evident in March, with a massive 27.2% increase in sales taking place during pre-lockdown stockpiling versus...

