Pick n Pay branch in Durban temporarily closes following employee's death

News24 Wire
Pick n Pay branch in Durban temporarily closes following employee’s death

Pick n Pay. File photo.

The retailer added that the store would be opened for business again on Friday.

Pick n Pay has temporarily closed its Musgrave Centre branch in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, following the death of one of its employees on Thursday.

However, the retailer made it clear that the employee did not die of Covid-19 and that the closure was merely a precaution.

“While there is no suggestion at this stage that his sad passing was linked to Covid-19, we are, as a precaution, deep cleaning and sanitising the entire store,” Pick n Pay said in a statement.

The retailer added that the store would be opened for business again on Friday.

“We have also initiated our protocol and will trace his close contacts to self-quarantine until we have more clarity,” Pick n Pay said.

On 12 April, the Pick n Pay in Waterstone Village in Somerset West was temporarily closed after a staffer tested positive for Covid-19.

“One of our staff was sent home on Thursday after reporting that she was not feeling well,” the retailer said in a statement at the time.

“She has subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.”

The company moved swiftly to trace her close contacts and asked them to self-isolate.

At least 20 employees at the Checkers store in Bayside Mall in Table View, Cape Town tested positive for Covid-19, News24 reported on Wednesday.

Netwerk24 also reported that several other workers were tested for the virus last week but were still awaiting their results.

Two women, a 30-year-old and a 51-year-old, who reportedly worked at the store, died after contracting the virus.

Pharmacy group Dis-Chem has also had to temporarily close some of its branches after staff members tested positive.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

