Business News 25.4.2020 02:40 pm

Level 4 will allow the sale of cigarettes and winter clothing

Citizen reporter
Level 4 will allow the sale of cigarettes and winter clothing

Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, fields questions from businesspeople during an interactive session hosted by Business Leadership South Africa in Sandton, 22 July 2019. Picture: Supplied

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has warned that the country will return to level 5 should people not adhere to level 4 regulations.

Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel has provided a detailed briefing from Pretoria on the classification of industries as part of the risk-adjusted strategy on reopening the economy as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

The lockdown in its current form will end from 1 May, with the country heading to level 4.

In level 4, restaurants will be able to sell hot food for delivery only, in an attempt to maintain social distancing.

While the sale of cigarettes will be allowed in level 4, the minister said he would take the matter back to Cabinet for a further discussion based on people’s concerns.

Here is a list of what will apply in level 4 in the wholesale and retail trade, which covers stores, spaza shops, eCommerce and informal traders:

1. Any food product, including non-alcoholic beverages and animal food, excluding the sale of cooked hot food

2. Toilet Paper, sanitary pads, sanitary tampons, condoms

3. Hand sanitiser, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use, household cleaning products, and personal protective equipment

4. Products for the care of babies and toddlers

5. Personal toiletries, including hair care, body and face care products, roll-ons, deodorants, and dental care products

6. Medical and hospital Supplies, medicine, equipment and personal protective equipment

7. Fuel, including coal, wood, paraffin and gas

8. Airtime and electricity

9. Hardware, components and supplies required by any qualified tradespersons solely for the purpose of emergency repairs at residential homes

10. Hardware, components and supplies required by any entity engaged in the provision of essential services for any project related to the provision of water, electricity or other essential services

11. Components for vehicles undergoing emergency repairs where such vehicle is used by a person engaged in essential services work

12. Chemicals, packaging and ancillary products used in the production of any these products;

13. Textiles required to produce face masks, and other personal protective equipment

14. Children’s clothing

15. Winter clothing bedding and heaters

16. On-line delivery of ICT equipment to facilitate work-from-home arrangements including computers, mobile telephones and other home office equipment

17. No sale of liquor permitted

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Life in level 4: Takeaway food deliveries to be allowed, but booze sales still out 25.4.2020
‘Red alert’: This is where most of the cases are in SA’s districts 25.4.2020
4 cops charged for allegedly stealing cigarettes during lockdown search operation 25.4.2020



Lock Down

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 ‘Red alert’: This is where most of the cases are in SA’s districts

Covid-19 200 Covid-19 cases linked to three Eastern Cape funerals

Breaking News Confirmed Covid-19 infections rises to 4,220, with four new deaths

Covid-19 What you can and can’t do during level 4 of the lockdown

Covid-19 FULL SPEECH: Lockdown to be eased from start of May, with 5 levels to guide activities




MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

Read Today's edition