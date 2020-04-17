Business News 17.4.2020 08:35 am

Ramaphosa expected to give clarity on lockdown alcohol sales

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation following a special cabinet meeting on matters relating to the coronavirus epidemic, mass celebrations, will be cancelled and schools will be closed until after Easter, 15 March 2020. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla

The Gauteng Liquor Forum has threatened court action should its request be denied.

South Africans wait with bated breath as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to respond to the Gauteng Liquor Forum’s call for shebeens and taverns to be allowed to sell alcohol amid the nationwide lockdown today.

The Gauteng Liquor Forum (GLF), a non-profit organisation of stakeholders representing about 20,000 micro and small businesses, argued in a letter that the lockdown extension to 30 April would “most likely” ruin their businesses.

It has called on the president to relax alcohol restrictions and allow shebeens to operate between 9am and 6pm on weekdays, and close at 1pm on Sundays and public holidays.

“It is also notable that the entire framework for disaster management is not subject to any parliamentary scrutiny and the risk for abuse of power is manifest.

“The total ban on the selling of alcohol is unreasonable and it has no rational connection to the mischief which is sought to be prevented,” reads the letter from the forum.

It gave Ramaphosa until 12pm today to respond or face a court challenge.

While Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said in a briefing yesterday that the ban on alcohol sales remained in place, the president is expected to give further clarity on that as per his response to the forum.

The president, through the state attorney, asked the GLF to wait until Friday after the National Command Council, Presidency and other relevant parties had met to discuss government’s economic assistance programme.

“This includes assistance offered to small businesses such as those of your clients and other measures to mitigate the effects of the lockdown extension. We anticipate that the results of these discussions may well have a bearing on the issues raised by your client. Therefore in order to be in a position to respond to your letter fully, we ask that you afford us until close of business day on Friday,” he said.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

