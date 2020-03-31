Interim CEO Siza Mzimela leaves SA Express

Interim SA Express CEO Siza Mzimela will be leaving the airline to “pursue other opportunities”, the SA Express board of directors announced on Monday.

Mzimela joined SA Express 18 months ago as interim CEO, tasked with resuscitating the embattled airline.

According to a statement released SA Express, Mzimela’s limited time at the airline resulted in “huge strides” regarding restoration.

“All malfeasance that led to the corrosion of governance structures was eradicated.”

Mzimela chose to stay with the team through “highly challenging times”, despite her intention to only remain at the airline for a limited time, SA Express said.

She had previously been the CEO of South African Airways.

Three names were been put forward to SA Express’s shareholder 12 months ago. As soon as a response is received, a permanent CEO will be announced.

Thuli Mpse has been appointed acting CEO, effective from Wednesday.

