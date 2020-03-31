Business News 31.3.2020 12:14 pm

Interim CEO Siza Mzimela leaves SA Express

Citzen reporter
Interim CEO Siza Mzimela leaves SA Express

Sizakele Mzimela, former SAA CEO and current acting CEO for SA Express, at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, 26 June 2019. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Thuli Mpse has been appointed acting CEO, effective from Wednesday. 

Interim SA Express CEO Siza Mzimela will be leaving the airline to “pursue other opportunities”, the SA Express board of directors announced on Monday. 

Mzimela joined SA Express 18 months ago as interim CEO, tasked with resuscitating the embattled airline.

According to a statement released SA Express, Mzimela’s limited time at the airline resulted in “huge strides” regarding restoration. 

“All malfeasance that led to the corrosion of governance structures was eradicated.”

Mzimela chose to stay with the team through “highly challenging times”, despite her intention to only remain at the airline for a limited time, SA Express said. 

She had previously been the CEO of South African Airways.

Three names were been put forward to SA Express’s shareholder 12 months ago. As soon as a response is received, a permanent CEO will be announced. 

Thuli Mpse has been appointed acting CEO, effective from Wednesday. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Employees at SA Express face not being paid for March 1.4.2020
DA calls for Pravin Gordhan to liquidate SAA without delay after SA Express process 27.3.2020
SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia to retire next month 26.3.2020



Lock Down

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Sars refunds R2.4bn since Friday

Covid-19 Banks also come to the virus relief party

World New York transformed as US virus death toll exceeds China’s

Covid-19 Zweli Mkhize says ‘5G causing Covid-19 deaths’ is just fake news

Covid-19 Confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 1,353, with five deaths




MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

Read Today's edition