Gordhan’s spokesperson calls Shivambu and Holomisa’s PIC allegations ‘nonsense’

The spokesperson for Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, Adrian Lackay, made it clear he didn’t want to entertain accusations from the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that he was illegally appointed to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

“I don’t have time to comment on nonsense, with respect,” is all he would say when called by The Citizen on Friday.

This follows accusations from UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu.

Shivambu took to Twitter to boast about having “called out” Lackay, who he described in typical fashion as a “rogue unit spokesperson and Stratcom liaison officer”, who he said “speaks on behalf of the unit’s godfather Gordhan, yet is in the payroll of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)”.

“Adrian Lackay is a permanent spokesperson of Gordhan and was irregularly imposed into the PIC when Gordhan was not a minister. When the cabal’s godfather returned, Lackay went back to the service of his father, yet remained in the payroll of the PIC. What do you call that?” added Shivambu in a second tweet.

Holomisa then replied to the tweet: “I confirm that Pravin’s spokesperson is being bankrolled by the PIC. However, when enquiries were made, he was quickly returned to PIC offices. An explanation is needed by Pravin [and] PIC. Moonlighting is the word.”

Lackay went into more detail in The Star, calling their questions “nonsensical” and saying there was nothing illegal about his employment at the PIC.

He confirmed his work for the PIC and the ministry of public enterprises.

“I have been seconded to the ministry of public enterprises for a limited time from mid-2018,” he said.

“The secondment is a formal, documented arrangement between the PIC and the department of public enterprises, and the secondment request was subjected to the PIC’s governance processes and board approval. Thus, I enjoy the same rights to confidentiality of my contractual details between an employer and employee as everybody else.

“I can assure the public that I am not involved in, nor would I ever participate in, any ‘illegal’ employment arrangement as you allege.”

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

