Old Mutual ordered to reinstate CEO Peter Moyo

Kaunda Selisho
Former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo at Johannesburg High Court, 19 July 2019. Picture: Dimpho Maja / African News Agency (ANA)

The court ordered for him to be temporarily reinstated and ordered the company to pay for his legal fees.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has declared dismissal of former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo unlawful and ruled that he should be reinstated temporarily.

Additionally, Old Mutual has been barred from replacing Moyo in the interim.

Moyo was fired in June due to a “material breakdown in trust and confidence” as listed in an official statement released by the company announcing the termination of his contract.

This breakdown in trust was later attributed to alleged misconduct owing to the conflict of interests in his NMT Group.

RELATED: Old Mutual says conflict of interest saw Peter Moyo axed as CEO

While conflicting interest was declared upon his employment and was governed by a specific protocol to regulate the conflict of interest, Old Mutual said its board had not been provided with an “acceptable explanation” for the declaration of ordinary dividends by NMT Capital during 2018 in the amount of R115 million, which benefited Moyo R30.6 million.

This was in breach of Old Mutual’s rights as a preference shareholder.

EWN reports that shares in the company fell more than 3% after the court ruling.

