Reserve Bank cuts repo rate, revises GDP growth down

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) on Thursday decided to cut the repurchase rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points, in line with economists’ expectations, but the upside risks to the inflation outlook saw economic growth being revised down.

South Africa’s central bank last raised the repo rate by 25 basis points in November to stem inflation pressures. In May, the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.75 percent per year while economic growth forecast was revised down.

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the MPC unanimously decided to reduce the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent per annum, with effect from Friday.

“The overall risks to the inflation outlook are assessed to be largely balanced. Demand side pressures are subdued, wages and rental prices are expected to increase at moderate rates and global inflation should remain low,” Kganyago said.

“However, the impact of upside risks to the inflation outlook could be significant. Domestically, the financing needs of state-owned enterprises (SOE) could place further upward pressure on the currency and long-term market interest rates for all borrowers. Food, electricity and water prices also remain important risks to the inflation outlook. Against this backdrop, the MPC unanimously decided to reduce the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent per annum with effect from 19 July 2019.”

Kganyago said monetary policy actions will continue to focus on anchoring inflation expectations near the mid-point of the inflation target range in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth.

Kganyago said Sarb now expects GDP growth for 2019 to average 0.6 percent, down from 1.0 percent in May, while the forecast for 2020 and 2021 is unchanged at 1.8 percent and 2.0 percent respectively.

He said the implementation of prudent macroeconomic policies, together with structural reforms that raise potential growth and lower the cost structure of the economy, remained urgent.

“The MPC assesses the risks to the growth forecast to be balanced in the near term but remains concerned about longer term risks. Investment prospects will continue to be limited in the absence of structural reforms,” Kganyago said.

“While some cyclical factors constrained recent GDP growth outcomes, the committee remains of the view that current challenges facing the economy are primarily structural in nature and cannot be resolved by monetary policy alone.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

