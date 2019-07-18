Amplats says output down four percent in second quarter

Business News 18.7.2019 10:13 am

Amplats' Dishaba Mine in Amandelbult, Thabazimbi, Limpopo. Picture: flickr

Production guidance for 2019 however remained unchanged at 4.2–4.5 million PGM ounces.

Anglo American Platinum said on Thursday output from its own managed mines decreased by four percent to 633,600 ounces in the second quarter of 2019, due to lower production from its Mogalakwena and Mototolo operations.

Joint venture platinum group metal (PGM) production, excluding Mototolo, decreased by four percent to 228,200 ounces, Amplats said, citing lower volume from Modikwa despite a strong performance from Kroondal.

– African News Agency (ANA)

