We’re entering new age of BEE after MTN Zakhele-Futhi finding – Sakeliga

The Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission’s finding on the MTN Zakhele-Futhi transaction affects thousands of companies in South Africa and confirms that a new, intensified phase of B-BBEE is at hand, business organisation Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux said on Saturday.

The commission’s findings implied comprehensive corporate disruption for the South African economy, Le Roux said in a statement.

“The MTN empowerment transaction by all appearances was in line with best practices in BEE and the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Act (B-BBEE Act). Thousands of transactions, including those of JSE-listed companies, have been structured similarly – and the risks posed by this finding therefore are not limited to the interests of the MTN Group or its shareholders,” he said.

The commission had erred in its findings and with its recommendations had exceeded its powers. “The findings and recommendations of the commission run counter to the principles of company law. They represent a misinterpretation of the B-BBEE Act. They ignore the quid pro quo that should apply when BEE shareholders obtain shares at a substantial discount.

“They demand public apologies from a company and its employees who have acted within the realm of their professional judgement and fiduciary duties. And they increase the risk profile of BEE transactions to such an extent that companies in South Africa will now be thinking more than twice before participating in a game where the rules constantly change,” Le Roux said.

The judgement fitted a pattern of intensified and increasingly unreasonable BEE requirements in South Africa. “BEE should be fundamentally reconsidered. As a measure supposed to bring wider and increased economic prosperity it simply does not succeed.

“Sakeliga has been warning for the past eighteen months of a new, intensified, and more damaging phase of BEE. Developments in this phase include the following. In April this year, Zodwa Ntuli, B-BBEE commissioner, described as invalid the majority of trust-structured BEE empowerment transactions.

“In February, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Competition Amendment Bill, incorporating BEE in competition law. In May, [former trade and industry] minister Rob Davies published more stringent BEE codes. In 2017, amendments (introduced under the then minister of finance Pravin Gordhan) to the state’s preferential procurement regulations came into force, empowering state entities such as Eskom to exclude white contractors from tenders in advance. And the list goes on,” he said.

Sakeliga’s legal and research team was looking into the commission’s findings and would present a public information session in due course. A preliminary analysis by the team had identified four problematic aspects of the findings, among others.

The commission attempted to secure for certain shareholders, and in this case a minority shareholder with a four percent interest, more rights than such shareholders normally would receive in terms of company law.

The attempt to grant MTN Zakhele-Futhi disproportionate participation in the MTN Group was in violation of section 1 of the B-BBEE Act, because this section did not entitle BEE shareholders to obtain a greater say than their interest normally would justify.

Because race was the distinctive basis on which the commission wanted MTN Zakhele-Futhi to have exceptional participation in the control of the MTN Group, it amounted to political favouring of one type of shareholder to the detriment of another.

The commission encroached on the freedom of contract of the parties to such an extent that it was going to be much more difficult henceforth to conclude BEE agreements on a mutually acceptable basis.

So, for example, the issuing of MTN Zakhele-Futhi shares was in the first place partially funded by MTN itself, representing a dilution of existing owner’s equity in exchange for certain conditions.

Such conditions were aimed at preventing the BEE entity from concluding harmful transactions that could limit the longevity of the BEE transaction, or from making decisions through their board and shareholders that were detrimental to the parent company.

This encroachment on the parties’ freedom of contract, boiling down to an ex post facto dilution of equity and effective ownership for existing shareholders, ironically made BEE transactions even more unattractive to most companies, Le Roux said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.