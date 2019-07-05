Young Durban tech entrepreneur makes Forbes Africa 30 under-30 list

A 27-year-old female entrepreneur from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal has made the Forbes Africa top 30 under-30 list in the technology category.

Women in Technology advocator and co-founder of e-commerce company ShopLi, Nureshka Viranna, is not only disrupting the tech industry but also winning accolades and recognition.

Viranna co-founded ShopLi to take businesses online. “The rise of mobile e-commerce is inevitable. ShopLi’s unique model is that we provide affordable solutions not just for big corporates, but small businesses too,” she said.

“Shopli’s focus in the past year has been on m-commerce (mobile commerce). Globally online shoppers are increasingly moving towards shopping on their mobile devices.

“Retailers and brands selling online must ensure that they offer a seamless m-commerce experience to both their local and international customers.

“No matter where in the world they are located, mobile shoppers seek a convenient shopping experience that is designed for mobile and also supports, for example, popular local payment methods,” Viranna said.

She is also passionate about championing women in the workplace. “We need to break the stigma of women in technology. We have to give women more opportunities. I am so excited about the future of mobile technology in Africa and globally,” she said.

The Forbes Africa 30 under-30 list for 2019 was announced last Friday at the annual Forbes Africa Under 30 Meet-Up in association with Kingdom Business Network (KBN) at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg.

This is the fifth annual Forbes Africa 30 under-30 list, released in a special issue of Forbes Africa for July this year. It features 120 young African change-makers and for the first time, with 30 finalists in each of the four categories which include business, technology, creatives, and sport.

The annual watch-list showcases under-30s in the driving seat of Africa’s next big start-up, creative concept, or rising business venture.

Forbes Africa managing editor, Renuka Methil, said: “It was the moment we had all been waiting for, unveiling the 120 innovators who are changing the old rules of the game and forging forward.

“The Forbes Africa 30 under-30 list has over the last five years come to be a highly-respected and sought-after collection of tomorrow’s leaders today.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

