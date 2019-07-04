Bennie van Rooy appointed as Grobank CEO

Bennie van Rooy was appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of Grobank effective July 1, the company said on Thursday.

Van Rooy takes the reins from Spiro Georgopoulos, who oversaw the transition and repositioning of the South African Bank of Athens into Grobank.

“The appointment is a strong statement that demonstrates the bank’s determination to execute its stated growth strategy, which is aimed at driving the food and agri-business banking, business banking, SME and alliance banking segments of the bank,” said the company.

It said Van Rooy brought with him extensive experience as a previous head of capital and balance sheet management in group treasury at Absa Bank, group financial director and CEO of consumer finance of the JD Group and, more recently, chief financial officer (and acting CEO) at the state-owned Land Bank.

“My mandate is to support the implementation and expansion of Grobank’s strategy as the premier banking partner across the food and agriculture value chain in South Africa,” said Van Rooy.

“At the same time, I am committed to the ongoing growth of our business and alliance banking offerings, which remain core to the future strategy of Grobank.”

Van Rooy said it was “an exciting time” in South Africa’s financial services and agriculture sectors, and that the bank was set to take advantage of available technology to support and provide solutions to current and future clients “while maintaining our close personal relationships with farmers and agri-businesses”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

