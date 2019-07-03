Competition Commission recommends prosecution of Ibiden for collusion

The Competition Commission on Wednesday referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution diesel particulate filters company, Ibiden Company Limited (Ibiden), for anti-competitive conduct.

Ibiden has been charged with price-fixing and collusive tendering in the market for manufacturing and supplying diesel particulate filters to original equipment manufacturers in contravention of the Competition Act.

The case relates to a Commission investigation from 2012 to 2017 which found that Ibiden and NGK Insulators Incorporated (NGK), had an agreement to divide markets in respect of the provision of diesel particulate filters to original equipment manufacturers.

Diesel particulate filters are parts used in exhaust systems of motor vehicles that are fitted with diesel engines.

In 2004, Ibiden and NGK had an agreement to work with each other when responding to tenders issued by General Motors and Ford.

In this agreement, the Commission said tenders issued by General Motors would be awarded to NGK while those issued by Ford would be awarded to Ibiden.

The Commission has asked the Tribunal to impose an administrative penalty of 10 percent of Ibiden’s annual turnover. The Commission did not seek a fine against NGK.

– African News Agency (ANA)

