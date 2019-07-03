IFP urges government to assist enterprise development agency in KZN

The Inkatha Freedom Party on Wednesday urged the department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs (EDTEA) and that of small business development to provide urgent funding for the cash-strapped Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) in Durban.

IFP KwaZulu-Natal spokesman for economic development Otto Kunene said the closure of the SEDA office was imminent due to lack of money to keep it operational, with staff not having been paid salaries for the past 13 months.

He said SEDA played a vital role in assisting small businesses and emerging entrepreneurs as well as promoting tourism and allowing it to shut down would negatively impact the province’s economy.

“We call upon the EDTEA to bail out SEDA because our government has a capacity to bail out failed and dysfunctional SOEs (state-owned enterprises). Therefore, a similar approach must be applied to save this important agency that has equipped and supported thousands of small businesses in this province,” Kunene said.

He challenged KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, EDTEA member of the executive council Nomusa Dube-Ncube, and Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to prove they were serious about reducing unemployment by supporting and funding the growth of small, medium and micro-sized enterprises through supporting SEDA.

“The EDTEA promised cooperatives and small business enterprises in KwaZulu-Natal [would] receive a major financial boost of R57 million that has been set aside for the sector. Why has SEDA not received some of this funding as yet?” he asked.

“SEDA chief executive officer Mandisa Tshikwantamba said they had set aside more than R17 million to support small businesses from the national department of small business development intervention. Where is this money? Which SEDA offices received it?”

Kunene said SMMEs provided sustainable economic growth by creating jobs, developing entrepreneurial skills, and contributing significantly to export earnings.

“The provision of finance to the SMMEs can be a leading conduit for transforming our economy by opening up business opportunities,” he concluded.

“Sadly though, the government actions and failure to look out for them underestimates the value of the SMMEs.”

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.