Enel Green Power begins construction on new 140 MW wind farm in Northern Cape

Enel Green Power RSA (Enel) has started construction on its 140 MW Garob wind farm located near the town of Copperton, which is part of the Siyathemba local municipality, in the Northern Cape.

Enel is undertaking this project through its renewal subsidiary Enel and more than €200 million will be invested in Garob, which is the group’s fifth wind project in the country.

“With the start of construction of Garob, we have reached yet another important milestone in South Africa just weeks after breaking ground at the Oyster Bay wind project,” head of Global Thermal Generation and Enel CEO, Antonio Cammisecra said.

“Alongside boosting renewables growth in South Africa, we are focusing our sustainability activities on scientific education, which significantly contributes to the skills needed for power industry professionals, with a view to support local expertise.”

Cammisecra said looking forward, Enel would continue to break ground on the projects it was awarded in South Africa and to launch shared value initiatives for local communities, while scouting for further sustainable growth opportunities in the country’s renewable industry.

Garob is the third renewable project Enel has started building in South Africa since the beginning of this year, in line with its investment programme in the country.

The other projects are the Nxuba and Oyster Bay wind farms, of 140 MW each.

Once fully operational, due by the first half of 2021, the 46-turbine Garob wind farm is expected to generate around 573 GWh per year, avoiding the annual emission of around 600,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Enel is an Italian multinational energy company with a global footprint in both the Americas, Europe and Northern Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and Oceania.

– African News Agency (ANA)

