MultiChoice and unions meet to discuss restructuring process

Pay TV service provider MultiChoice South Africa has officially informed employees within its customer care (call centre) and walk-in centres that it is starting a consultation process as part of the strategic realignment of its customer service delivery model.

MultiChoice completed its first engagement with relevant stakeholders on Friday, the company said in a statement.

The company was encouraged by the full attendance of all the role players, including trade union representatives from the Communications Workers’ Union (CWU), Media Workers’ Association of South Africa (Mwasa), and the Information Communication Technology Union (Ictu), as well MultiChoice’s own Work Place Forum (WPF).

“We respect the spirit that prevailed in the meeting which was one of open conversations and candour. As a responsible employer, we are empathetic to the plight of the employees that are being consulted as part of the proposed restructuring process. We are encouraged that the relevant labour unions share the same views around ensuring the well-being of our employees as we consult on a very difficult process,” MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu said.

MultiChoice was committed to considering the initial feedback received during Friday’s meeting, with an agreement to respond to the various employee representatives on Monday, July 1, as the company continued seeking consensus on the matter at hand.

The company looked forward to further engagements with labour unions as well as the WPF and would continue to exercise due diligence in ensuring it remained compliant with the letter and the spirit of the Labour Relations Act, the statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

