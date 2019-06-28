Ghana business delegation visit Eastern Cape for trade, investment mission

A 19-member business delegation from Ghana on Friday arrived in East London in the Eastern Cape for its first-ever trade and investment mission which aims to strengthen trade and investment relations with the province.

The delegation, which is expected to meet 40 Port Elizabeth companies, held business to business discussions with 35 companies from the Buffalo City Metro with a view to exploring trade and investment opportunities between Ghana and the province.

The delegation, which is led by the Ghana investment promotion centre (GIPC), the South African high commission in Ghana and the Ghana South Africa Business Chamber, is being hosted by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC).

“The South Africa high commission, GIPC, and the Ghana-South Africa Business Chamber have not held a trade mission to the Eastern Cape before and a need was recognised for an inward mission to the Eastern Cape. The ECDC has taken local SMMEs to trade missions to Ghana in the previous financial years, which have resulted in the establishment of a working relationship between businesses in Ghana and the Eastern Cape,” said ECDC head of trade and investment, Thabo Shenxane.

“It is anticipated that each Ghanaian company will have meetings with a minimum of four companies from the Eastern Cape. The match-making exercise for business meetings is based upon the requests for meetings submitted by the Ghanaian companies.”

GIPC director for investor services, Edward Ashong Lartey said it was the first time a Ghana delegation has led an official trade and investment mission to the Eastern Cape.

“We have brought with us private sector companies from Ghana that operate in the trade, oil and gas and legal consulting sectors in order to foster relations with their Eastern Cape counterparts. The Eastern Cape has a unique potential which we hope we can collectively harness to benefit the province and business in Ghana.

“Ghana has a strong focus on agriculture and agribusiness, manufacturing, infrastructure, and tourism. These are the sectors we are looking to exploit for significant trade and investment with South African companies in general. Ghana is regarded by the World Bank as the best place to do business in West Africa and South Africa is a top source of foreign direct investment for Ghana. We strongly believe that this cooperation should result in an improvement of trade and investment activity between African countries,” said Lartey.

– African News Agency (ANA)

