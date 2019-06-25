Cash-strapped Denel says will only pay 85% of June salaries

State-owned aerospace and military technology company Denel said on Tuesday it had taken a decision that employees would only receive 85% of their salaries for June, due to liquidity challenges.

Denel said it was working to ensure that delayed portions of salaries were reimbursed to employees as soon as possible.

“We are now faced with the unfortunate reality that the company is not in a position to fulfil the 100% salary obligation for June 2019,” CEO Danie du Toit said in a statement.

He said the government, being the shareholder, as well as the board and management, were continuously working to find sustainable solutions to the liquidity crisis facing Denel.

The government was cognisant of the fact that Denel was highly leveraged and in need of additional liquidity to rebuild the business, du Toit added, assuring employees that management would strive to meet obligations in line with workers’ contracts.

Labour union Solidarity said it was shocked about the announcement, given that Denel had undertaken last December to indicate by the 15th of each month whether or not salaries could be paid.

“We are concerned that this tendency has now started again because there was an expectation that the non-payment of salaries was something of the past,” deputy general secretary Johan Botha said in a statement.

He said in view of the current challenging economic climate, it was very traumatic for employees to be uncertain whether they would actually receive their salaries the next month.

“We request Denel to be more cautious with the communication of sensitive information which has a direct impact on the lives of their employees,” he said.

– African News Agency

