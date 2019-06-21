Union slams looming jobs bloodbath at Multichoice

The Information and Communication Technology Union (ICTU) said on Friday that it would seek an urgent engagement with Multichoice following news of a jobs bloodbath at the pay-TV operator.

Multichoice on Friday announced plans to lay off 2,194 workers in customer care and walk-in centres as part of the strategic realignment of its customer service delivery model following a consultation process.

ICTU spokesperson Thabang Mothelo says at least 1,790 of their employees will be affected.

“The employer has just notified employees, today 21 June 2019, at 3pm that it has identified 1,790 employees who are to be retrenched. The union has not been officially informed, which makes the process unlawful,” Mothelo said.

“The employer has timed Friday to make an announcement which shows some cowardice tendencies of not dealing with the consequences of their actions.”

Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice chief executive, said the realignment was in response to the changing behaviour of their customers, who are increasingly moving away from traditional voice calls and visits to walk-in centres, and adopting new self-service and digital technologies to engage with the company.

“This has not been an easy decision to make but, in a business driven by advancing technologies, we must continue to drive efficiencies yet be agile enough to adapt to evolving customer needs to ensure that we remain relevant, competitive and sustainable,” Mawela said.

“We must act decisively to align to the change in customer behaviour and competition from OTT services because if we don’t reposition now, we run the risk of being completely misaligned and we put everyone’s jobs at risk.”

