Business News 21.6.2019 05:33 pm

Vet SOE boards as strictly as judges, Chamber of Commerce urges Cyril

ANA
Screengrab of President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his Sona speech, 20 June 2019.

Screengrab of President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his Sona speech, 20 June 2019.

Sacci said the Sona hit the right notes on the economy, but SOEs now need decisive action.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) on Friday said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address hit the right notes where the economy was concerned, but warned that more decisive action was needed at the country’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

“The intent to revitalize the economy through small business Centres where youth entrepreneurs will be given both technical and financial support is an added significant positive move,” Sacci said in a statement.

“We also welcome the decisiveness around resolving the capital and operational issues surrounding the power utility Eskom and we look forward to the presentation of the Budget to see how this will be funded.”

Sacci said Ramaphosa’s pronouncements must now be followed by clear execution plants which should be communicated to the country.

Where South Africa’s SOEs are concerned, the chamber urged the president to change the way their boards are appointed.

“Billions of Rands have been lost by SOEs and the area of governance and performance have been identified as key culprits,” Sacci said.

“To enable the state to move forward in this area we propose that a structure similar to that of the Judicial Service Commission must now be established to handle the appointments of board members to SOEs. As with the appointment of judges, this should be done via public hearings.”

Sacci also warned that government bailouts must be accompanied by clear plans to fill critical vacancies and sustainable turnaround plans.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SONA2019: Ramaphosa should be in ‘crisis mode’ over troubled SOEs, says asset manager 19.6.2019
SOEs demonstrate galling lack of governance 10.6.2019
Lekgotla discussions could see SOEs reporting to Mabuza 7.6.2019




 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition