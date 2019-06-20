US steel and aluminium tariffs hurt SA manufacturers – Solidarity

Trade union Solidarity on Thursday said American steel and aluminium tariffs were hurting South African manufacturers.

The union said South African exporters of steel and aluminium products were under severe pressure after the US recently granted Canada and Mexico exemption from steel and aluminium tariffs.

Solidarity deputy general secretary Marius Croucamp said: “This exemption has resulted in cheaper prices for Canadian and Mexican steel and aluminium compared to the South African price for steel”.

Last month the US lifted the 25% tariff on steel and the 10% tariff on aluminium for Canada and Mexico.

Croucamp said South African manufacturers, among them Duferco, Cisco, Columbus Stainless, South 32 and ArcelorMittal, which exports steel to the US, were under immense pressure.

“These manufacturers find themselves in a dire situation because exports to the US are rapidly drying up. Factories have already started retrenching and it is possible that factories may close down,” Croucamp warned.

He argued that the lifting of the tariffs were a further setback for the struggling South African industry, which was already burdened by the increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs and the carbon tax imposed by government.

At the beginning of June 2019, Solidarity said it requested Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel to set up a meeting with major role players in the South African steel industry in order to discuss pressing issues.

Croucamp said Solidarity also supports the request to the minister by local manufacturers to urgently discuss the impact of the US tariffs.

“Our focus is on saving the industry from collapse and on reducing job losses. Issues need to be addressed quickly and with sincerity so that solutions can be found,” Croucamp said.

In the US, the picture is not as rosy for the steel industry as was expected after import tariffs on steel and aluminium had been introduced.

Earlier this week, US Steel announced that the steel giant would be scaling down two blast furnaces in Chicago and Detroit. The announcement followed on the scaling down of a blast furnace in Europe.

US Steel will cut production by 200,000 tons per month.

In addition, the company lowered its outlook on earnings. Two other steel manufacturers in the US, namely Nucor and Steel Dynamics, also issued similar warnings this week.

Steel prices in the US have dropped dramatically over the past year. Panic buying of steel stock followed after the steel tariffs were announced in March 2018.

The fear of stock shortages developing was partly responsible for the panic buying and stockpiling.

However, the opposite has happened with too much steel stockpiled in the US after the demand for steel declined due to a slowdown in the automotive, energy and construction industries, which resulted in a drastic decline in steel purchases and lower steel prices.

– African News Agency (ANA)

