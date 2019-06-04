Ignatius Sehoole officially takes over as KPMG CEO

Audit firm KPMG South Africa said on Tuesday that Ignatius Sehoole has taken up his role as chief executive.

Sehoole was announced as KPMG’s new chief executive officer at the end of November 2018, after Nhlamulo Dlomu stepped down to work with the global management team on the firm’s global strategic priorities.

Dlomu was appointed last year after KPMG suffered reputational damage over work it did for companies owned by the controversial Gupta family and for the national revenue service. It fired its previous leadership over the scandals.

Sehoole, an experienced leader in the accounting profession, having served a successful two-term role from 2000-2009 as the executive president of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), was expected to take up this role on 1 May.

KPMG SA chairman Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu welcomed Sehoole to the firm, saying he was a strong leader with extensive experience both in the auditing profession and the broader business environment.

“Ignatius will play a critical role in taking forward the renewal of KPMG following the far-reaching changes we have made over the past 18 months to enhance the quality of our work and address the challenges of the past,” Nkuhlu said.

“We have already started to see recognition for the remedial efforts we have made, with our re-admittance to Business Leadership South Africa and SAVCA, re-appointment by many clients and securing new clients. But we know we have a way to go to rebuild trust in KPMG both internally and externally, and this will be a key focus area for Ignatius.”

Sehoole said he was honoured to have been appointed as CEO, and was eager to work with his new colleagues to continue the rebuild journey that had begun under Professor Nkuhlu and the leadership team.

“This is such an important time for the firm, and the broader industry. The changes we have made were difficult but necessary, and I have been impressed with the amount of work that has been done.”

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.