SA economy declines by 3.2% in first quarter of 2019 – Stats SA

Image: iStock

The decline is apparently mainly driven by shrinkages in the manufacturing and mining sectors.

South Africa’s economy contracted by 3.2% in the first three months of 2019, its largest quarterly drop in a decade, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The decline was mainly driven by shrinkages in the manufacturing and mining sectors, Statistics South Africa said.

