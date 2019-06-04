SA economy declines by 3.2% in first quarter of 2019 – Stats SA

South Africa’s economy contracted by 3.2% in the first three months of 2019, its largest quarterly drop in a decade, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The decline was mainly driven by shrinkages in the manufacturing and mining sectors, Statistics South Africa said.

The South African #economy declined by 3,2% in Q1:2019 compared with Q4:2018 mainly driven by declines in #manufacturing & #mining. This is the largest quarterly drop in about 10 years #StatsSA #GDP https://t.co/EdEV4ONBwq pic.twitter.com/89O3NKX55S — Stats SA (@StatsSA) June 4, 2019

Government recorded a 1,2% growth mainly as a result of short-term employment in the civil service in the run-up to the #elections #StatsSA #GDP https://t.co/2d4zyGjj9x pic.twitter.com/2Da94ibBtA — Stats SA (@StatsSA) June 4, 2019

Household spending was down by 0,8% in Q1:2019 as spending of clothing & footwear as well as #transport declined #StatsSA #GDP https://t.co/2d4zyGjj9x pic.twitter.com/FtOBmhZlnc — Stats SA (@StatsSA) June 4, 2019

– African News Agency

