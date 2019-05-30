BMF congratulates newly appointed Cabinet

The Black Management Forum (BMF) on Thursday has applauded the appointment of the new Cabinet for South Africa in a statement, saying it is the first step towards an inclusive, diverse and efficient government.

“The cabinet, as appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is a steady start towards anchoring an efficient, effective and ethical public service which should in turn ensure overall transformation, inclusive economic development and address the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment “, BMF president, Andile Nomlala said.

He said that these were “critical ingredients for good governance and this cabinet is a reflection of where we want to be headed as South Africa”.

The BMF, a thought leadership organisation which strives to influence socio-economic transformation in South Africa, said Ramaphosa’s choice of national executive members would restore hope among South Africans who needed a government that would work towards creating a better life for all its citizens.

It said that scaling down the size of his Cabinet shows Ramaphosa’s commitment to running a more frugal government.

“We as the BMF are also pleased that 50 percent of the executive are now women, which is a first for South Africa,” Nomlala said.

“The notable representation of women and significant number of young ministers in the cabinet is in line with not only the BMF’s principles on gender equity, but also South Africa’s vision of creating a socially, economically and politically equal society for men and women, young and old.

“We also commend the female representation of females in the executive which is far stronger than in many other countries”, Nomlala said.

“The BMF will continue to avail itself in the creation of the ‘new dawn’ that truly encompasses Batho Pele principles. We acknowledge that government alone cannot ensure a people-oriented government that truly serves its people.

“We are keen to work with the new cabinet, particularly Economic Development, Higher Education and Training combined with Science and Technology, and Small Business Development,” Nomlala said, adding that BMF “would like to wish all the newly appointed Ministers great success in their future”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

