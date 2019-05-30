SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry happy with new Cabinet

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) on Thursday said it “welcomes the appointment of the new Cabinet” by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Commenting a day after the president announced a leaner executive – made up of 28 minister and 34 deputies – the SACCI said: “At a glance, the selection looks promising in its balance in terms of generational, gender and racial mix.

“While we hope that the President has made good judgement with his selection, it is delivery that will tell the world that this indeed is the new dawn.

During the announcement of the new Cabinet on Wednesday night Ramaphosa said ministers would have to sign performance agreements and they will be assessed. Ramaphosa said action would be taken against those who failed to perform.

“The president’s upfront commitment to hold each of the appointed ministers to a performance management system that has mechanisms to detect and report sub/nonperformance, and to introduce appropriate consequences is most welcome,” said the SACCI.

The chamber said Ramaphosa’s commitment provides much needed assurance that he is asking South Africa and all other stakeholders to hold him accountable.

“We congratulate the president and wish him and his executive well,” said the SACCI.

The chamber said it was looking forward to engaging Ramaphosa and his team on economic growth, investor confidence, social stability, crime alleviation, education, and the active participation of women and youth in the economy.

“To this end, the president can count on the SACCI’s active support and participation in projects and programmes that are designed to promote economic growth, a stable macro-economic environment, the creation of job opportunities and the alleviation of poverty and inequality especially among women and the youth,” said the chamber.

“Now that the provincial and national executive teams, especially ministers and members of the executive council in the economic clusters have been announced, we are urgently looking forward to their short-term and medium-term plans and in particular how performance management is to be handled.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

