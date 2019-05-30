Uber Eats launches in Soweto

Uber announced on Thursday the launch of Uber Eats in Soweto, which made them the first international food delivery application in the township.

“Locals from Soweto have been calling out for affordable and reliable food delivery for some time now. We are thrilled to be answering this demand with Uber Eats,” General Manager of Uber Eats in South Africa, Ailyssa Pretorius, said.

“Since we launched in South Africa two and half years ago, we have been blown away with the popularity of food delivery, and we can’t wait to give the people of Soweto access to technology that will truly transform the way people eat.”

Uber said the launch of Uber Eats in Soweto promised to deliver great tasting food at the press of a button in 35 minutes or less.

“From today, locals from Jabulani, Pimville, Orlando East and Diepkloof can now add something new to their skhaftin from Soweto’s best-loved restaurants including Just Badela, Chaf Pozi and Moja Cafe, simply by using Uber’s global food delivery app, Uber Eats,” Uber said.

The online food delivery company said users had access to thousands of affordable meals, with intuitive menus and personalised recommendations, no minimum basket size and different payment options and orders were delivered reliably and fast, for just R10.00 a delivery.

“While we’re a global business with a presence in over 500 cities around the world, our recipe for success is built on catering to the local taste of the cities we operate in. That’s why we’ve doubled down on bringing the best food Soweto has to offer, at a price point everyone can afford,” Pretorius said.

Uber Eats said in Soweto they had partnered with hundreds of local restaurants, such as Just Badela, a fine dining Kasi style food and wine restaurant which had been in operation since 2016.

“Brands take time to grow, entrepreneurs should never expect success overnight, however, through hard work and strategic partnerships with brands like Uber Eats, one can reach their business goal,” owner of Just Badla, Dumile Badela, said.

“We have already seen huge demand from local restaurants who want to work with us to make their food available to more people by opening their virtual doors on Uber Eats. We encourage any restaurant owners who want to know more about partnering with Uber Eats to get in touch,” Pretorius said.

In Soweto, Uber Eats said they aimed to create hundreds of flexible work opportunities for local residents, including partnering with Kliptown Youth Program to help unemployed youth (18 years+) earn some money as delivery-partners.

Uber Eats said they would be offering local residents the chance to deliver food using a bicycle which had injury protection.

“Being able to do some flexible work without having to have a motorbike or car is an amazing opportunity for me,” said Simphiwe from Soweto.

“I can now work in my immediate area when it suits me, all I need is my bicycle.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

