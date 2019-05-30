Chicken industry welcomes the positive forecast on maize

Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE) said claims by the local poultry industry that it faces increased input costs and production pressures that warrant the introduction of punitive tariff protection rates being introduced on chicken imports have been contradicted by the latest maize production figures which show that yields this year could be about 244,900 tons above initial estimates.

Chief Executive Officer of the AMIE Paul Matthew said they were fighting against moves by the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) that would see tariffs on chicken rising by an average 58 percent, an increase that could see a staple food vanishing off the menus of many South African families.

The requested tariff increases could see the ad valorem tariff for bone-in cuts of chicken surge from 37 percent to 82 percent and massive jump from 12 percent to 82 percent ad valorem for boneless cuts of chicken.

“The latest maize crop estimates released by the Crop Estimates Committee from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries yesterday predicts that the maize yield will be 10,900 million tons, a full 244,900 tons higher than the estimate made in April this year of 10,655 million tons.

Matthew said the production of white maize is expected to be 3.81 percent higher than the April estimate and is expected to reach 5,488 million tons, higher by 201,500 tons. This unexpected boost in production will be welcomed by the milling sector, which produces animal and poultry feeds.

“A large segment of these millers is vertically integrated with the nation’s largest poultry producers that are members of the South African Poultry Association.”

“A vastly improved maize yield implies that prices will not be adversely impacted on and would, therefore, have a significant positive impact on the profitability of the major producers. Improved crop production figures support our belief that any tariff adjustments of the magnitude proposed are untenable and unjustified,” Matthew said.

Rather than protecting the local industry against ‘unfair competition’, Matthew said, the proposed tariff increases would entrench the interests of a small group of large poultry producers and tighten their grip on local markets.

AMIE believes that the application for further protection is based on figures that refer to the economic situation in 2015 when agriculture was under stress.

Since then, the poultry industry has boomed with one of the largest players recording profits of R 1.4 billion last year.

“When profits at this level are being recorded, the protection requested cannot be justified. The realistic interpretation is that it is nothing more than a pre-emptive move by the local industry to entrench growing levels of profitability and remove competition by tightening their grip on outputs.”

“Sales of chicken may be slowing, but this is due to the general economic situation and consumers, faced with massive increases in the fuel price that are pushing inflationary pressures, reducing their spending to help balance household budgets,” Matthew said.

Matthew said there were much larger interests at stake. At the base was the fact that chicken-the most affordable meat for most South Africans – could become a luxury, depriving many of a previously accessible source of nutrition and protein.

“Importers also believe that increased tariffs will cost South Africa jobs. Most imported chicken goes on to manufacturing and processing facilities locally. It is here that a huge increase in the tariff could have a negative impact.”

Matthew said what must also be considered is that the price of maize, although it has is an influence in determining the health of the poultry industry, is but one of many factors that have to be considered in what is a complex sector.

“We believe that the entire country has an interest in ensuring that the industry operates at its most efficient and delivers value-added products.

“AMIE has, therefore, embarked on an independent, in-depth economic study of the South African poultry sector and the contributions of the various value chains involved, so all, including the buying public, understand the issues and opportunities within an important economic activity,” Matthew said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

