Special Economic Zone planned for North West

A new Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for South Africa, is planned for North West province.

North West Development Corporation (NWDC) said the special economic zone would be situated in Mogwase in the Bojonala District of the province.

“The Bojanala SEZ will focus largely on mineral beneficiation especially for platinum group metals, as well as manufacturing, including mining capital equipment supply, agro-processing and renewable energy,” the corporation said in a statement.

In his address following his inauguration, North West premier Job Mokgoro said the primary aim of Bojanala Special Economic Zone project was to attract foreign direct investment valued at R4 billion with potential to create 6,045 new but sustainable jobs over a five-year period.

“To this end, through the North West Development Corporation, we have made great strides in advancing the agenda and mandate of economic development, job creation and empowerment within the North West province.

“We, however, call on all who are interested in growing the economy of this province and stimulating job creation and growth, to come and partner with this administration to make a lasting difference in the lives of our people,” Mokgoro said.

In a notice issued by the department of trade and industry, of the intention to designate a new special economic zone in Mogwase, members of the public were requested to submit their comments or objections to the notice within 30 days from the publication date of 10 May 2019.

Public comments may be sent to Mr Thami Klassen at 012 394 1543 or tklassen@thedti.gov.za.

Once designated, the Bojanala special economic zone would be South Africa’s eleventh special economic zone. It would be developed on 1,175 hectares including the Bodirelo industrial park in Mogwase.

– African News Agency (ANA)

