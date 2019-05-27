Coca-Cola ranked among top five most admired brands in African awards

Global company Coca-Cola said on Sunday it was the only food and beverage brand ranked in the top five most admired brands in Brand Africa’s seventh annual awards.

Coca-Cola was named the fourth most admired brand in Africa based on the opinions spontaneously recalled by consumers and was also named category leader for non-alcoholic beverages, ahead of Pepsi Cola and Fanta. In total, three of the company’s brands, namely Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite, appeared in the top 100 brands across the continent.

The Brand Africa 100 ranking is based on a survey among consumers aged 18 years and older, conducted across 23 African countries. These cover all economic regions and collectively account for 80% of the continent’s population and gross domestic product.

The Coca-Cola head of communications for southern and East Africa, Camilla Osborne, said: “A large part of building brands that people love, is following our values and working towards solutions that benefit everyone.

“To help solve many of the world’s challenges, we apply a few foundational principles to make measurable, meaningful differences.”

The Coca-Cola Company offers over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories and with its bottling partners employs more than 700,000 people around the world.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.