NUM members end underground sit-in at Chinese mine in NW after five days

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) confirmed on Wednesday night that all mineworkers who staged a sit-in underground at the Chinese African Precious Metal Company (CAPM) in Orkney, in the North West since last weekend, have resurfaced from underground after their salary demands were met.

At least 69 NUM members staged an underground sit-in at No. 7 Shaft on Saturday morning, demanding an eight percent salary increase that had allegedly been taken off the table, that the company ensures that job grading is linked to positions and workers be given a living out allowance.

In a statement, the NUM said that all the workers resurfaced at 6.30pm on Wednesday night singing and chanting slogans.

“They spent five days underground. The NUM can also confirm that they are still healthy and strong. They made it clear that they want management not to take disciplinary action against them,” the union said in a statement

The union said that parties have agreed to an eight percent salary increase that will be paid to all workmen in category 4-8, based on their current salary.

The increment will be backdated to January 1, 2019.

The NUM said management has agreed to effect a job grading exercise with the involvement of organised labour not later than June 30, 2019

A living out allowance of R900 will be paid as from May 1, 2019, the union said.

The NUM added that management has undertaken to pay an acting allowances to all employees who perform a job higher than their current substantive position.

– African News Agency (ANA)

