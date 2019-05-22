Black Business Council urges Ramaphosa to spearhead economic recovery, renewal

The Black Business Council (BBC) has congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa on his official election as President of the Republic of South Africa on Wednesday following general elections two weeks ago.

Ramaphosa has been given the official mandate to serve as president of the republic again after his formal election in the National Assembly. He was elected unopposed to loud cheers coming from African National Congress (ANC) members of Parliament (MPs).

The BBC said that Ramaphosa’s election, on his official first-term as State president, demonstrated the country’s confidence in him to spearhead economic recovery and renewal.

Sandile Zungu, BBC president, said that they were confident that Ramaphosa will also focus on ensuring that the era is free from state capture and corruption.

“The BBC also calls for the President to appoint a fit-for-purpose streamlined cabinet that will put the interest of South African first,” Zungu said.

“As the BBC, we sincerely anticipate a leaner Cabinet made up of men and women of integrity who will be single-minded in addressing the challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.”

Ramaphosa’s election came after the controversial withdrawal of his deputy David Mabuza from being sworn in as MP, saying that he had requested to postpone it in order to deal with allegations of having prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and bringing the party into disrepute as stated by the ANC Integrity Commission.

“We commend and applaud the Deputy President of the ANC, Mr DD Mabuza for following his conscience by postponing his swearing in as a Member of Parliament in order to address the ANC Integrity Commission’s concerns as this sets a positive tone for the new administration,” Zungu said.

“The BBC is available to become part of the solution as we join business, government, labour and community in rebuilding the country as well as restoring and growing the economy.”

Zungu said the BBC believes that greater focus in the 6th Administration should be on legislation that will stimulate the acceleration of socio-economic transformation and SMMEs development as the cornerstone of job creation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

