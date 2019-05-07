Utility CEOs from the continent to attend African Utility Week, POWERGEN Africa in Cape Town

About 37 utility chief executives from the African continent, including Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe, are expected to attend African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa in Cape Town this month.

According to the organisers of the event, the CEOs will participate in the co-located Utility CEO Forum 2019, which is a closed boardroom meeting. CEOs will, however, also participate in joint activities and sessions with African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa.

The nineteenth edition of African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from May 14 to 16 is the continent’s leading sector conference and exhibition, which is also expected to attract more than 10,000 senior level executives, 300 renowned speakers, 350 exhibitors, and 77 utilities and municipalities.

South Africa’s energy minister, Jeff Radebe, is expected to deliver the opening keynote address at the conference.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.