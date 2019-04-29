Upgrading infrastructure near townships is a job creator – DTI

Upgrading infrastructure in industrial parks located in or near the country’s townships would go a long way in transforming the economy and creating job opportunities, according to deputy minister of trade and industry (DTI) Bulelani Magwanishe.

Magwanishe made the remarks at the launch of the revitalised Nkowankowa Industrial Park in Tzaneen on Monday.

The event marked the end of the first phase of upgrading the park by the DTI at a cost of R40 million.

The renovation was part of the department’s Industrial Parks Revitalisation Programme, which started in 2016 and was aimed at upgrading the infrastructure of all of the country’s state-owned industrial parks.

“The Industrial Parks Revitalisation Programme, through which the Nkowankowa Industrial Park is launched, will go a long way in creating a conducive environment for the companies to create job opportunities and grow the economy of the area. The development of economic infrastructure promotes economic transformation and the establishment of black industrialists in productive sectors of our economy by way of shared value and wealth creation,” said Magwanishe.

Upgrades to the first phase of the park included the renovation of some warehouses, installation of a CCTV system, fence, pedestrian and vehicular gates as well as high mast lights.

“Situated along the Phalaborwa Corridor, the Nkowankowa Industrial Park remains a strategic location for regional and inter-continental trade as it is connected to Nelspruit, Tzaneen and the deep water port of Maputo in Mozambique. This permits access to a variety of transportation routes, making the park an attractive investment destination for export production, packaging and beneficiation of minerals,” said Magwanishe.

In pursuit of industrialisation, he said, government would ensure the completion of all related phases to the park – which had attained 88% occupancy – for the sake of increased job creation and empowerment of small business in the region.

– African News Agency (ANA)

