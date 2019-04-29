New Polokwane factory to employ 150 disabled residents

A Supported Employment Enterprise (SEE) factory that will hire 150 people with disabilities was opened in Limpopo on Monday.

The factory was opened by Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant at Seshego Industrial Park. Thirty-nine workers are currently on-site, the department said via an e-mailed statement. At its peak, the factory is expected to employ 150 workers or more.

Oliphant said the factory followed the ratification of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention on People with Disabilities by South Africa in 2006.

“We have since taken the decision to establish these factories in all provinces. I urge you to offer support by buying the products. I am very much happy that we have come to witness the opening of the Limpopo SEE factory that I promised in parliament during 2017,” she said.

Also present at the opening were Deputy Labour Minister Phathekile Holomisa and the department’s director-general, Thobile Lamati, as well as representatives from the Limpopo provincial government.

SEEs, formerly known as Sheltered Employment Factories (SEF), were established in 1943 to provide employment opportunities for disabled persons who were unable to hold down employment in the open labour market.

The Seshego factory would bring to 13 the number of factories managed by the SEE. The latest development leaves Mpumalanga as the only province without a facility.

The factories currently employ over 1,000 disabled people who are supported by 140 administration, management and technical staff.

Some of the products manufactured by SEE factories include office furniture, school furniture, hospital clothes, office safes and gates.

– African News Agency (ANA)

