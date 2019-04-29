Standard Bank, Microsoft announce partnership on digital transformation

Standard Bank on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to enable Africa’s largest bank to accelerate its digital transformation.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will provide cloud services for the bank’s internal corporate functions such as treasury, finance, employee productivity and human resources.

The Microsoft president for global sales, marketing, and operation, Jean-Philippe Courtois, said: “Together we aim to bring innovation into every aspect of the bank’s IT systems, transform every employee experience and in turn enable enriched interactions with the bank’s customers.”

Microsoft already provides infrastructure, software, and platform services to Standard Bank as well as cloud services across its productivity suite and these services continue to support the bank’s expansion into Africa.

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala said: “The relationship between the group and Microsoft has helped us execute our digitisation strategy and embark on this digital journey.”

Last month, Microsoft announced the launch of its new enterprise-grade data centre regions in South Africa.

The US technology giant is the first global provider to deliver cloud services from data centres on the African continent and there are plans in place to migrate a proportion of Standard Bank’s cloud services to these local centres.

Standard Bank is the largest African bank by assets, with a footprint across 20 countries. The group has more than 53,000 employees, approximately 1,200 branches, and more than 9,000 automated teller machines on the continent.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.