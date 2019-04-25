China’s Belt and Road Initiative ‘a win-win cooperation’, says Ambassador Lin Songtian

China’s top envoy in South Africa, Ambassador Lin Songtian, on Thursday said critics of Beijing’s global development strategy, the Belt and Road Initiative, particularly in the United States and the western countries, felt threatened by the success of China President Xi Jinping’s idea.

“Certain people in the United States and other Western countries are very fearful that the Belt and Road Initiative will achieve success, they are fearful that China and the world will realise interconnected and common development. So they never ceased to hype up the fallacies of the so-called “neocolonialism, geopolitical tool, and debt crisis, debt trap, and taking over the strategic asset” against China.

“Their evil attempt is simple, to deter the BRI cooperation,” Lin said as he addressed a high-level seminar on the BRI in Pretoria, which coincided with the launch of new books and the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation which kicked off in Beijing.

“It is known to us all that the Belt and Road Initiative is an initiative for international economic cooperation proposed by President Xi Jinping. Its core is to give priority to infrastructure building so as to enhance the connectivity of all countries in various areas, unlock new growth drivers for the world economy, and build a new platform for international economic cooperation.”

Lin said the remarks from the critics of the Belt and Road Initiative “do not hold water, either theoretically and practically”.

The Chinese Embassy event in Pretoria was supported by South Africa’s department of international relations and cooperation, and deputy director-general responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal, who was also on the panel of speakers, along with several South African think-tanks and academics.

The BRI is a Chinese investment initiative which was launched in 2013 and aims to invest in infrastructure and development and also to build new trade routes over the land and sea, in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

On Thursday, Lin said that to date, a total of 126 countries and 29 international organisations had signed 174 BRI cooperation documents with China.

“The initiative and its concepts have been incorporated into the outcome documents of the United Nations and the G20. Now greater synergy has been achieved between BRI and such regional development plans and cooperation initiatives as the master plan on ASEAN Connectivity, the African Union Agenda 2063, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the EU strategy on connecting Europe and Asia, which has enabled the bilateral, trilateral, and multilateral cooperation to complement and reinforce each other,” said Lin.

From Thursday until Saturday, the second BRI Forum for International Cooperation, themed “Belt and Road Cooperation, shaping a shared brighter future”, is being hosted in Beijing.

“This is the highest level of international cooperation platform under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and a landmark and grand international gathering. Nearly 5,000 foreign guests from more than 150 countries and over 90 international organisations are present at the forum,” said Lin.

The Chinese Embassy in Pretoria said numerous world leaders, including President Xi Jinping, who will chair the summit; heads of state and governments from 37 countries including Italy, Greece, Switzerland, Portugal, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Djibouti, Mozambique; the United Nations secretary-general; and the International Monetary Fund managing director are attending the summit.

– African News Agency

