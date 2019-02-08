Ramaphosa to lead SA delegation to AU Summit in Addis Ababa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he will lead a high-level South African delegation at the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union heads of state and government, scheduled for Sunday and Monday, said the presidency.

The AU Assembly was preceded by the two-day 34th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council that began on Thursday.

The theme of the session is: “The Year of Refugees, Returnees, and International Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”.

Spokesperson to the president Khusela Diko said the summit presented an invaluable opportunity to reflect on and address the root causes of forced displacement in Africa.

She said the summit was expected to deliberate on a number of other important issues, including the institutional reform and financing of the continental body, peace and security on the continent, and developments related to the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Other issues include negotiations for a new cooperation agreement between the African, Caribbean, and Pacific developing countries and the European Union Post-2020.

In a statement, the presidency said South Africa intended to submit its Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area during the Summit.

“In addition, consideration will also be given to the election of the chairperson of the AU for 2020 – a position that will rotate to the southern region; the election of five members of the AU Peace and Security Council; the appointment of one member of the AU Commission on International Law; and of one Member of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child,” said the statement.

“Important meetings immediately preceding the summit on 9 February are the 28th Forum of Heads of States Participating in the African Peer Review Mechanism, the Meeting of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change, and the Meeting of the Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee of the AU Development Agency/NEPAD.”

A meeting of the AU High-Level Committee of heads of state and government on Libya has also been convened for Saturday, February 9, by its chair, President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu; Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, Trade and Industry Minister Dr Rob Davies; Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, Home Affairs Minister Dr Siyabonga Cwele, Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, and Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

– African News Agency

