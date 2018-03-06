Gauteng govt cuts non-core expenditure by 10% to raise R415m

Presenting her 2018/19 provincial budget at the Gauteng legislature, Creecy said the provincial treasury remains committed to cutting waste and improving financial management in a bid to ensure that the money it has is used to put human well-being above everything else.

“Guided by National Treasury Instruction note no 1 of 2013/14 we have reduced budgets on non-core expenditure items by 10 percent per annum over the previous Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) which released R415 million to core projects,” Creecy said.

“All Gauteng Departments and municipalities have worked hard to ensure better financial management and greater public accountability in the use of public funds. This has led to 23 departments and entities boasting clean audits and all others receiving unqualified audits.”

Creecy also announced that all Gauteng municipalities had sustained their record of unqualified audits, for the third year in a row.

This includes Rand West Municipality, which has achieved an unqualified audit as a consolidated municipality for the first time.

“We congratulate Midvaal Municipality for once again maintaining its clean audit. The Open Tender procurement process remains our flagship programme, to ensure that we systematically eliminate irregular expenditure in Gauteng,” Creecy said.

“To date 75 projects have now progressed successfully through the system. In the coming year our intention is that all new departmental tenders will be publicly adjudicated. In support of this program the Provincial Treasury has now completed training of 1 068 supply chain officials throughout the province.”

